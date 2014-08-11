OF Wil Myers (fractured right hand) began his rehab assignment Sunday, going 1-for-3 for Triple-A Durham. There’s no timetable for when Myers might be ready to return to the major leagues, but the plan is to get him a good amount of rehab at-bats.

LHP Drew Smyly makes his second start for the Rays following the three-team David Price deal that brought him to Tampa Bay. He allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland A‘s. Smyly should be more relaxed this time, but Maddon didn’t think that was an issue. “I didn’t see him as being that bad the first time; I really didn‘t,” the manager said. “I thought he was actually pretty good. I would think it’s gonna get a little more normal for him, but I haven’t seen anything indicating that he’s not comfortable.”

RHP Grant Balfour, who gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, has now allowed runs in three straight appearances after 11 of his previous appearances were scoreless. Balfour is 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA in 46 games this season. He already has allowed more runs this season (26) than he did in 65 appearances last season (20).

3B Evan Longoria was moved to the No. 3 spot in the batting order with the hope that it might get him going. “Just to rattle his batting-order cage a little bit, see if it helps a little mentally,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t know. Does it really get him loosened a little bit? I don’t know. We’ll see.” Longoria went 0-for-5 as his batting average dipped to .251.

SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) was activated from the disabled list Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Durham. He hit a combined .364/.421/.576 with one homer and four RBIs in nine rehab games for two Rays farm teams in recent weeks.