RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who starts Tuesday at Texas, recorded his first win as a starter since Sept. 4, 2013, with a seven-inning effort Wednesday at Oakland. That was his longest outing since July 5, 2013, against the White Sox. Hellickson hadn’t gone longer than five innings in any of his three previous starts this season. He is 0-3 with a 5.03 ERA against the Rangers.

LHP Drew Smyly earned his first victory as a Ray, establishing career highs in innings (7 2/3) and pitches (116) while blanking the Rangers on three hits. He posted his second-highest strikeout total of the season, two shy of a season-high 11 he had July 25 at Anaheim. Smyly has tossed 14 2/3 scoreless innings in three games (two starts) against the Rangers this season.

2B Cole Figueroa matched a career high with three hits, which as has done three times. He had two extra-base hits, including his first career triple, after he managed only one extra-base hit in his first 21 career games. He has multiple hits in three of his past four starts.

RF Kevin Kiermaier left Monday’s game in the seventh inning due to lower back tightness. Team officials described the move as precautionary.

LF Ben Zobrist reached base safely three times with a single, a double and a walk. He has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 11-for-20 (.550).

LHP Jake McGee (sore right calf) was unavailable to pitch Sunday. He was available Monday but was not used.