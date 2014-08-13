LHP Cesar Ramos allowed the winning run by walking Rangers 1B Adam Rosales on four pitches in the 14th-inning to score pitcher Nick Martinez, who was serving as a pinch runner. Ramos missed badly on four pitches to end the longest game in Arlington this season shortly before midnight. Ramos called the walk “unacceptable” and “embarrassing.”

LHP Jake McGee, who was unavailable Sunday due to a sore right calf and didn’t pitch Monday, threw two scoreless innings Tuesday. He allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one.