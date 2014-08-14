RHP Chris Archer set a career high with 12 strikeouts. He has logged a quality start in each of his last five outings and 15 overall this season. He earned his first career victory in three tries vs. the Rangers. Archer was three career games of double-digit strikeouts, with two coming against Texas.

RHP Jake Odorizzi heads into Thursday’s start leading all rookies with 139 strikeouts and ranks fourth among Rays rookies for one season. (Matt Moore holds the club mark with 175 in 2012). Based on nine more starts, he’s on pace to finish with 193, which would rank seventh among AL rookies since 1900.

RHP Brandon Gomes was recalled from Triple-A Durham. He was 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 20 appearances with the Rays before being optioned May 20. The move gives the club an eight-man bullpen and leaves the bench one player short.

INF Cole Figueroa was optioned to Triple-A Durham as RHP Brandon Gomes was recalled. In 23 games for Tampa Bay this season, Figueroa is hitting .233 with six RBIs. In 54 games at Durham, he is hitting .300 with 29 RBIs.

2B Sean Rodriguez hit his 11th home run of the season in the second inning. Twenty-three of his 41 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

DH Matt Joyce hit his eighth home run of the season in the first inning. He has reached in eight of 13 plate appearances in the first three games of this series. He matched a career high with three runs for the sixth time in his career.

CF Desmond Jennings (shoulder soreness) was out of the lineup Wednesday. The injury is considered minor and he’s expected to play Thursday.