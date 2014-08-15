2B Logan Forsythe has four hits in his last five plate appearances after snapping an 0-for-15 skid with an infield single on Wednesday. On Thursday, he matched a career-high three hits in four at-bats, including a two-run home run in the second that opened the scoring, and three RBIs in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over Texas. Forsythe’s home run “really got us going,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That took the wind out of their pitcher’s sails because he was going well. That was a big play in this game.”

RHP Jake Odorizzi (9-9, 3.82 ERA) won for the seventh time in his last 10 starts by giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings in the Rays’ 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. Over his last 12 starts beginning June 10, Odorizzi has a 2.63 ERA. He leads all major-league rookies with 146 strikeouts. “There’s been a lot of growing since the start of the season,” said Odorizzi. “I found out a lot of stuff about myself. I feel like I’ve grown as a person and player.”

DH Evan Longoria went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory at Texas on Thursday. Longoria is hitting .368 with three doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs in 14 games at Globe Life Park in Arlington since the start of the 2012 season. Over his last four games, he’s 6-for-19. “I’d like to believe his confidence is building going into this critical run (with games against the Yankees, Tigers, Blue Jays and Orioles ahead),” manager Joe Maddon said.

RF Ben Zobrist was 0-for-4 with a walk and run scored in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over Texas on Thursday. Zobrist has hit .377 in his last 19 games and .337 since June 28. During the Rays’ just-concluded 10-game road trip, Zobrist hit .285 with five doubles, four RBIs, seven walks and six runs scored.