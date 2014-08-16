OF Wil Myers went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in a minor league rehab game Friday for Triple-A Durham. Out since May 31 with a fractured right wrist, Myers could return to the Rays lineup within a week, Rays manager Joe Maddon said, depending on how he feels at the plate.

LHP Drew Smyly will make his home debut with the Rays on Saturday against the Yankees, a new “first” with his new team that he didn’t want to play up too much. “Hopefully it’s a good game,” Smyly said Friday. “I‘m just going to try to do the best I can. You can’t put too much pressure on yourself or it won’t go smoothly.” Smyly is coming off a dominant start, his second with the Rays. The lefty threw a career-high 116 pitches over a career-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing only three hits and three walks as he struck out nine. Smyly came to the Rays from the Tigers in the three-way trade that sent former Tampa Bay ace David Price to Detroit.

RHP Brandon Gomes was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the Rays’ 5-0 win over the Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field. Gomes was recalled from Durham on Wednesday to take the roster spot of INF Cole Figueroa. He pitched two perfect innings in Texas on Wednesday, finishing off a 10-1 win for the Rays.

RHP Alex Cobb has won six straight decisions, a career-long streak, after throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field. He is 6-0 with a 2.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts to 13 walks over this nine-start unbeaten streak dating back to June 23. He has allowed two runs or less in seven consecutive starts, tying a franchise record. Cobb is 5-1 with a 1.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees, the second-best ERA among active pitchers with at least five starts, trailing only teammate Chris Archer (1.51).

OF David DeJesus will begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday with the Gulf Coast League Rays. DeJesus, out since June 19 with a fractured left hand, will transfer his rehab assignment to Class A Advanced Charlotte on Monday as he continues to get his timing back at the plate. There is no firm timeline set for DeJesus’ return, Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

1B James Loney hit his first home run since July 1 on Friday in a 5-0 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field. It was only Loney’s second homer at home this season and just his sixth of the season. Loney owns a career .357 average against the Yankees, second best among active players behind the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera (.358).

C Ryan Hanigan is feeling better but not yet playing in minor league rehab games. Hanigan has been on the disabled list since July 9 with a left oblique strain and began a rehab assignment about two weeks ago, but the Rays shut him down as he continued to feel soreness. Rays manager Joe Maddon seemed encouraged by his progress, though he offered no timetable for his return to the majors.