LHP Drew Smyly has allowed three runs or less in all three starts with the Rays. He has a 2.25 ERA during that stretch.

DH Vince Belnome, recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, appeared in his second MLB game and went 0-for-2 with a walk. He is still seeking his first major league hit.

OF David DeJesus, recovering from a left-hand fracture, went 0-for-1 with one walk in his first rehab game with the GCL Rays.

RHP Jake McGee threw a season-high 32 pitches, his most since Aug. 7, 2013 at Arizona, and he lost for the first time since July 28, 2013 at the New York Yankees.