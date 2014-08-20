RF Wil Myers (broken right wrist) could soon return to major league club, Rays manager Joe Maddon said. Myers is currently on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Durham.

RHP Chris Archer (8-6) got no decision after being charged with four runs -- one earned -- on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday in an 8-6, 11-inning Rays loss to Detroit. Archer had lasted six innings in five consecutive starts. The five walks were his most since mid-April and ignited the Tigers sixth.

DH Vince Belnome collected his first big-league hit and RBI on Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to Detroit at Tropicana Field, banging a ground-rule double off a ring suspended above center field. He was initially awarded a home run on a ball down the line in right field in the fourth, but the ball was ruled foul on an umpire video review. He later added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

OF David DeJesus (broken left hand) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment for the Rays on Wednesday.

C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique) took pre-game batting on Tuesday and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment for the Rays soon.