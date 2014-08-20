FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 21, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Wil Myers (broken right wrist) could soon return to major league club, Rays manager Joe Maddon said. Myers is currently on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Durham.

RHP Chris Archer (8-6) got no decision after being charged with four runs -- one earned -- on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday in an 8-6, 11-inning Rays loss to Detroit. Archer had lasted six innings in five consecutive starts. The five walks were his most since mid-April and ignited the Tigers sixth.

DH Vince Belnome collected his first big-league hit and RBI on Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to Detroit at Tropicana Field, banging a ground-rule double off a ring suspended above center field. He was initially awarded a home run on a ball down the line in right field in the fourth, but the ball was ruled foul on an umpire video review. He later added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

OF David DeJesus (broken left hand) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment for the Rays on Wednesday.

C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique) took pre-game batting on Tuesday and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment for the Rays soon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.