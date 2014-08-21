OF Wil Myers returned to the lineup after missing 70 games with a fractured wrist. He went 0-for-3 batting sixth in the lineup as the designated hitter. “I was excited to get back,” Myers said. “I felt really good in the box and took some really good swings.”

RHP Jake Odorizzi retired 15-of-16 batters at one point while going 6 2/3 inning giving up five hits and three runs while striking out seven batters. His struggles came with two-out rallies in the first and seventh innings. “I thought Odorizzi was really good,” said manager Joe Maddon. “He was really close to getting out of that seven strong.”

INF/OF Jerry Sands was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday to clear a spot on the Rays’ 40-man roster for the return of OF Wil Myers from the 60-day DL. Sands underwent season-ending left wrist surgery July 22.

INF Vince Belnome was optioned to Triple-A Durham. The move was made to clear a roster spot for OF Wil Myers, who returned from the disabled list. He went 1-for-10 with an RBI in four games with Tampa Bay.

RHP Kirby Yates had a disastrous 1/3 of an inning, giving up two hits and a grand slam by Tigers DH Victor Martinez to push his ERA up to 3.20 on the season. “That pitch was probably not the most well-chosen right there,” said manager Joe Maddon. “I think that’s a youthful moment. I really think Kirby is going to be a really good major league reliever.”

OF David DeJesus returned to his rehab assignment in Class-A Charlotte and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout as the designated hitter. He experienced renewed soreness while playing Saturday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, then sat out for three days.