RHP Jeremy Hellickson will make his seventh start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. In his start against the New York Yankees, he did not allow a hit until there were two out in the fifth. A walk and four straight hits resulted in three runs in a 38-pitch inning. He needed 99 pitches to last five innings in the 4-2 loss. Manager Joe Maddon felt Hellickson pitched better than the line shows with two of the hits ground balls that found holes. Hellickson, who began the season on the disabled list after elbow surgery, will face the Blue Jays for the first time this season. He is 5-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 12 career starts against the Blue Jays and is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA in seven career starts at Rogers Centre.

LHP Drew Smyly pitched his first career complete game and his first shutout with a two-hitter over the Blue Jays in an 8-0 win on Friday. He did not walk a batter and retired his final 19 hitters. In four starts since joining the Rays from the Detroit Tigers after a July 31 trade, he is 2-1 with a 1.55 earned-run average. “I was really impressed,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s as good as I’ve seen in this ballpark from a Rays pitcher. Unflappable is the word that comes to mind. He really does have that way about him. He was really not challenged a lot. You’re not going to get much better righties out than he got out tonight.”

C Curt Casali started his fourth consecutive game behind the plate on Friday and was 2-for-5 in the 8-0 win over the Blue Jays. His second-inning single snapped an 0-for-9 drought.

DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) continued his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class A Charlotte by going 1-for-2. He is 2-for-6 in his first two games with the Stone Crabs.

C Jose Molina (sore left knee) did not start for the fourth game in a row on Friday, an 8-0 win at Toronto, but manager Joe Maddon said he expected him to start on Saturday. In the just-completed three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, Molina had one plate appearance.

C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) resumed his minor-league rehabilitation assignment on Friday after he was shut down after one game with Class-A Charlotte on Aug. 2. Hanigan was 2-for-3 on Friday with Charlotte.