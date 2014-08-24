FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 24, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Drew Smyly threw his first career complete game and shutout with a two-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday. It was the first shutout by a Rays’ pitcher since RHP Chris Archer also tossed a two-hitter on July 27, 2013, at Yankee Stadium. Smyly’s effort was the fourth time in Rays’ history that a pitcher three a shutout while allowing two or fewer hits without allowing a walk. Archer’s outing against the Yankees and two by RHP James Shields were the others. Shields pitched a two-hitter against the Rangers on Sept. 9, 2012, and a one-hitter against the Angels on May 9, 2008.

RHP Chris Archer will make his 26th start of the season in the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

C Jose Molina (sore left knee) returned to the Rays’ starting lineup on Saturday and was 1-for-3 with an RBI single in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist picked up his 500th career run batted in with a bunt single in the third inning of Saturday’s 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Blue Jays.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez snapped a 0-for-12 drought with a single in the third inning of Saturday’s 10-inning, 5-4 loss at Toronto.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.