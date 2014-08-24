LHP Drew Smyly threw his first career complete game and shutout with a two-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday. It was the first shutout by a Rays’ pitcher since RHP Chris Archer also tossed a two-hitter on July 27, 2013, at Yankee Stadium. Smyly’s effort was the fourth time in Rays’ history that a pitcher three a shutout while allowing two or fewer hits without allowing a walk. Archer’s outing against the Yankees and two by RHP James Shields were the others. Shields pitched a two-hitter against the Rangers on Sept. 9, 2012, and a one-hitter against the Angels on May 9, 2008.

RHP Chris Archer will make his 26th start of the season in the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

C Jose Molina (sore left knee) returned to the Rays’ starting lineup on Saturday and was 1-for-3 with an RBI single in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist picked up his 500th career run batted in with a bunt single in the third inning of Saturday’s 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Blue Jays.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez snapped a 0-for-12 drought with a single in the third inning of Saturday’s 10-inning, 5-4 loss at Toronto.