RHP Chris Archer allowed one run in seven innings and did not factor in the decision as the Rays beat the Blue Jays 2-1 in 10 innings on Sunday. It is the fourth straight start in which he has allowed one earned run. He has allowed one or no earned runs in 13 starts this season. He has allowed five earned runs in 22 1/3 innings (1.21 earned-run average) in his career at Rogers Centre.

RHP Jake Odorizzi took the loss for only the second time in his past eight starts on Wednesday when he allowed five hits and three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in Detroit’s 6-0 win. He struck out seven to give him 153 for the season, third in club history for a rookie. He is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four career outings (three starts) against the Orioles. In his three starts against Baltimore, he is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts at Camden Yards.

OF Kevin Kiermaier was 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday’s 2-1 win in 10 innings at Toronto. He has hit in three straight games after going hitless in three in a row. He was 6-for-9 in the three-game series against the Blue Jays after going 9-for-68 (.132) in his previous 23 games.

OF/INF Ben Zobrist, who picked up his 500th career RBI with a bunt single in Saturday’s 10-inning, 5-4 loss at Toronto, is 13 hits away from 1,000 career hits after going 1-for-3 with two walks in Sunday’s 2-1 win in 10 innings. He scored both runs in Sunday’s game. He has reached base safely in 15 of his past 17 games.

SS Yunel Escobar has been claimed on waivers by the Oakland A‘s, according to reports, and the teams have until 1 p.m. on Tuesday to work out a deal. It is a common procedure for teams to put most, if not all, of their players on revocable waivers at this point in the season. The Rays might want to deal Escobar because he has not played as well this season as he did last year, his first with the team. He is signed through 2016. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report the waiver claim.

CF Desmond Jennings was 1-for-5 in Sunday’s 2-1 win in 10 innings at Toronto. He has hits in 11 of 13 games against the Blue Jays this season. Overall, he has hits in 10 of his past 13 games dating to Aug. 10.