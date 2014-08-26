RHP Jake Odorizzi took the loss in Monday’s game, giving up eight runs on 11 hits in four-plus innings. Odorizzi gave up just one homer in his last four starts but allowed four in this effort, a big reason the Orioles broke the game open early. “It was an overall lousy night,” he said. “I‘m frustrated because I feel like I let the guys down. We need every win we can get now and I didn’t keep us in the game.”

CF Ben Zobrist made his first start of the season in center Monday. The versatile Zobrist now has started at five positions this season, moving to center when manager Joe Maddon wanted to give Desmond Jennings a night off. Maddon then pulled him after five innings.

SS Yunel Escobar reached on an infield single in the second inning and later scored. Escobar now has a four-game hitting streak and 27 of his last 28 hits have been singles.

C Ryan Hanigan, who has been out since July 8 due to a left oblique strain, is getting closer to returning. Manager Joe Maddon said Monday that Hanigan could be ready as early as Tuesday.