RHP Alex Cobb also struggled Tuesday, and manager Joe Maddon pulled Cobb after four innings. Cobb gave up two runs on only three hits and struck out six, but he walked three and needed 92 pitches to get that far. “Ninety-three [pitches] after four [innings] was plenty,” Maddon said. “He may have gotten through the fifth. Then, you got to worry about getting guys in.”

C Curt Casali was optioned to Class A Charlotte to make room for Ryan Hanigan. Casall batted .169 in 23 games but drew praise from manager Joe Maddon before the game as the skipper said the Rays liked a lot of what they saw from him.

DH Evan Longoria drove in both Tampa Bay runs in Tuesday’s loss. Longoria, battling a stiff elbow, got an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring double four innings later. It just wasn’t enough in this one. “We got to win,” Longoria said. “I think in that effort we just have to continue to put together good at-bats offensively and do whatever we can do to make those opportunities count.”

LF Ben Zobrist broke a brief 0-for-4 slide with his first-inning double Tuesday night. He later scored the first Tampa Bay run and scored the other one also. Zobrist now 225 career doubles, tops in franchise history, three ahead of DH Evan Longoria.

C Ryan Hanigan was activated off the 15-day disabled list (left oblique strain) and played in Tuesday’s game. He missed 38 games and was placed on the DL on July 17 retroactive to July 9. Hanigan went 1-for-3 in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss against the Orioles.

CF Desmond Jennings had a busy night after manager Joe Maddon gave him a day of rest on Monday. Jennings went 2-for-4, and his second hit nearly scored a run, but C Ryan Hanigan got thrown out at home by CF Adam Jones. In the sixth, Jennings hit a slow roller with the bases loaded that 3B Chris Davis picked up and threw home for a force play that kept the game tied.