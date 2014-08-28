DH Will Myers is batting .167 (5-for-30) with a home run and an RBI since being reinstated from the DL with a right wrist fracture. However, Myers has hit safely in five of the past six games.

LHP Drew Smyly (9-10) allowed just one run on two hits in a 3-1 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday. He also picked up a season-high fourth quality start. “It’s probably one of the better stretches I’ve had as a starter,” Smyly said. “Really since the All-Star break I’ve felt like I’ve kind of turned the page and done pretty well in my previous starts. That’s what you look for, you try to get on a good roll, a good rhythm and try to carry them over.” Smyly (9-10) struck out six and walked one while throwing 87 pitches. He has pitched at least seven innings in four consecutive games after going that long only three times in his first 37 career starts.

RF Kevin Kiermaier was back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the series against Baltimore with neck stiffness. “He said he felt really good,” Maddon said. Kiermaier batted ninth and went 0-for-4 against Baltimore and is batting .271.

3B Evan Longoria was back at third base for the first time in the series after serving as the DH for two straight days because of right forearm tightness. “I don’t think you can say he’s 100 percent, but he’s doing a lot better,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. Longoria went 3-for-4 against the Orioles and is batting .255 on the season. He also has 30 RBIs in 36 games.

2B Ben Zobrist doubled in three of the past four games. He already is the franchise’s all-time leader with 226 doubles. He also improved to 6-for-10 against Orioles starter Kevin Gausman, who lasted just four innings in the Rays’ 3-1 victory.

LF Matt Joyce became the first Rays player besides 3B Evan Longoria to pick up an RBI since Aug. 23. The run came via a fielder’s choice. Manager Joe Maddon said the team’s inability to hit with runners in scoring position has been their biggest obstacles this season. “Opportunity, opportunity, opportunity and then nothing happens,” Maddon said. “It’s the same refrain -- inability to score with runners in scoring position. Bases loaded has not been a good play for us either and explanation for that I don’t have. It’s called baseball. Probably next year we will be like the best team in all of baseball.”