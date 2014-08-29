RHP Jeremy Hellickson struggled from the start Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. He needed 30 pitches to make it through the first inning, giving up two runs, and lasted just 4 1/3 innings overall. Hellickson allowed four runs on eight hits and got a no-decision. “I didn’t really have command of much tonight,” he said.

LHP Drew Smyly ranks first in the major leagues in terms of opponents’ batting averages this month. They’re hitting only .150 against him, but Smyly’s drawing closer to the team’s shut-down point for him. Manager Joe Maddon said that’s going to be at 150-160 innings, and Smyly’s already at 141 1/3.

LHP Jeff Beliveau threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in Thursday’s game. Now, 14 of his last 16 appearances have been scoreless this season, and he’s helped Tampa Bay at times.

1B James Loney sliced an RBI double down the left-field line in the fifth inning. He’s second on the team with 61 RBIs (behind Longoria’s 76) and finished the game 2-for-4 with that RBI.

3B Evan Longoria drove in two more runs in Thursday’s loss thanks to a solo homer and a sacrifice fly. He’s always hit well against the Orioles and did it again in this series. After going 1-for-3 in this game, Longoria finished the series 6-for-15 with four RBIs.

SS Yunel Escobar made two errors in this game, one of which helped the Orioles scored two runs in the fifth and tie the game at four. The Rays were trying for a double play on 3B Chris Davis’ grounder to 1B James Loney with the bases loaded. He threw to Escobar, but his return throw from second was wild, and two Oriole runs were able to score. “He was on the first-base side of second base based on the defense with Davis, so it was a little bit of an awkward angle from the throw from (second),” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “But he practices all kinds of angles. I just think that he never really got set. I thought Loney gave him a good feed. He just didn’t get set.”