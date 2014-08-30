LHP Drew Smyly, acquired in a deadline deal for LHP David Price, may make only two or three more starts as he has reached a career-high 141 1/3 innings, according to manager Joe Maddon.

RHP Chris Archer (8-7) lasted just four innings, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts in an 8-4 loss to Boston at Tropicana Field on Friday. He is 1-4 with a 6.03 ERA in seven career starts against Boston. He had allowed one earned run or fewer in four consecutive starts, one short of the club record.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (9-11, 4.23) is expected to start for the Rays on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He allowed career highs in hits (11), runs (eight) and homers (four) in a loss on Monday in Baltimore, surrendering consecutive homers twice.

CF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) was scratched moments before the game began on Friday and replaced as Rays lead-off hitter by Brandon Guyer.