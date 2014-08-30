FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 31, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Drew Smyly, acquired in a deadline deal for LHP David Price, may make only two or three more starts as he has reached a career-high 141 1/3 innings, according to manager Joe Maddon.

RHP Chris Archer (8-7) lasted just four innings, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts in an 8-4 loss to Boston at Tropicana Field on Friday. He is 1-4 with a 6.03 ERA in seven career starts against Boston. He had allowed one earned run or fewer in four consecutive starts, one short of the club record.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (9-11, 4.23) is expected to start for the Rays on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He allowed career highs in hits (11), runs (eight) and homers (four) in a loss on Monday in Baltimore, surrendering consecutive homers twice.

CF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) was scratched moments before the game began on Friday and replaced as Rays lead-off hitter by Brandon Guyer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.