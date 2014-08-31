LF Brandon Guyer continues to hit the ball well with a 2-for-3 night and two runs scored. He’s batting .318 in his last 34 games since July 8, and he had his seventh bunt single of the season, the most by any Rays player in the last four years.

RHP Jake Odorizzi was dominant on Saturday night, holding Boston to one hit in seven shutout innings as he improved to 10-11. He struck out seven batters, giving him 163 on the season, most among rookies in the majors. He helped the Rays to their 18th shutout of the season, resetting the team record set last year.

SS Ben Zobrist went 0-for-5 in the leadoff spot but still managed two RBIs, thanks to a run-scoring fielder’s choice and an RBI groundout in the 7-0 win. His average dropped to .273 this season, but he came through for two of the Rays’ first four runs.

C Ryan Hanigan had his first multi-hit game in more than two months, since June 21, and his 2-for-2 night broke him out of a 1-for-24 slump. He drove in a run, giving him just six in his past 33 games after getting 22 RBIs in his first 32 games.