RHP Brandon Gomes will be called up when rosters expand Monday. He was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA with the Rays this season. He was 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA in 27 appearances with Triple-A Durham this year.

RHP Alex Cobb (9-7) had a career-best streak of seven straight wins broken and lost for the first time in 12 starts dating to June 23. He allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 1/3 innings of a 3-0 loss to Boston at Tropicana Field on Sunday. Cobb has allowed two runs or less in 10 straight, a franchise record and active league-best.

C Ali Solis was outrighted to Triple-A Durham, clearing a spot on the Rays’ 40-man roster. He was 0-for-6 in eight games for Tampa Bay this season. For Durham, he is hitting .203/.231/.283 with three homers and 25 RBIs in 73 games.

RHP Steven Geltz will be called up when rosters expand Monday. He was 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA with Triple-A Durham this season.

C Curt Casali will be called up when rosters expand Monday. Casali hit .169 with two RBIs in 23 games with the Rays this season. He hit .253 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 70 games in the minors the season.

OF David DeJesus (broken hand) will be reinstated from the disabled list on Monday. DeJesus has been out since June 18, not including rehab starts. He hit .269 with five home runs and 17 RBIs before the injury.

CF Desmond Jennings rested a third straight day with a bruised left knee. Kevin Kiermaier replaced Jennings (.244 BA, .319 on-base-plus-slugging percentage) as lead-off hitter and in center field.