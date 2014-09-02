FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
September 3, 2014 / 2:57 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Brandon Gomes was recalled from Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Monday. He broke spring training with the major league club but struggled after a sound April, earning a demotion back to Triple-A. He went 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA in 27 appearances for Durham.

C Ali Solis was outrighted from the Tampa Bay Rays’ 40-man roster and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Solis is blocked at Tampa Bay with defensive specialist Jose Molina a fixture behind the plate and Ryan Hanigan a slightly better offensive option in spot duty. Call-up Curt Casali figures to absorb any other catching duty that could arise.

RHP Steve Geltz was recalled from Triple-A Durham to make his Tampa Bay Rays debut Monday. He allowed an inherited runner, giving up a hit in one-third of an inning during the Rays’ 4-3, 10-inning win over the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. The 26-year-old was 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings for Durham. He was suspended 50 games in May after testing positive for a “drug of abuse,” a result, he said, of an offseason mistake with friends.

OF Kevin Kiermaier again replaced injured Desmond Jennings in center field on Monday, but he batted ninth instead of first. The rookie finished 1-for-3 and was walking intentionally, raising his batting average to .269 as he continues to become entrenched in the Tampa Bay outfield.

C Curt Casali was recalled by Tampa Bay from Class A Charlotte on Monday. The Vanderbilt product batted just .196 in a brief stint with the Rays earlier this season, and he was mostly punchless in the minors. Improved defense and pitch-calling will be crucial for his longevity.

OF David DeJesus (left hand fracture) was activated from the disabled list Monday and started at designated hitter. He finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being removed for a pinch hitter in a platoon move in the ninth inning.

CF Desmond Jennings, who is recovering from left knee soreness, sat out a third consecutive day. Kevin Kiermaier again replaced him in center field, but 2B Ben Zobrist took his leadoff slot.

