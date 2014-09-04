RHP Jake Odorizzi (10-11, 4.03 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Toronto. The Rays are in desperate need of the type of game-changing effort he provided Saturday, when he pitched the first seven innings of a combined one-hit, 7-0 win over Boston. Odorizzi has yielded one run or fewer in 10 of 27 starts this season.

LHP Matt Moore, who underwent season-ending ligament-replacement surgery, is scheduled to play catch for the first time Monday and is expected to return in mid-May. Moore is 29-17 with a 3.53 ERA in parts of three seasons in Tampa Bay. He lasted just two starts this season.

3B Evan Longoria hit his 18th homer of the season -- a two-run shot -- to increase his team-high RBI total to 81. He finished 2-for-4 and added an RBI single. Longoria has struggled all season after tinkering with his batting stance and is hitting just .254, but he has 11 of the Rays’ 32 RBIs in the past 11 games.

CF Desmond Jennings missed a sixth straight game nursing a bruised left knee. Rookie Kevin Kiermaier again replaced him in the field and 2B Ben Zobrist hit in the leadoff spot.