FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 5, 2014 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Odorizzi (10-11, 4.03 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Toronto. The Rays are in desperate need of the type of game-changing effort he provided Saturday, when he pitched the first seven innings of a combined one-hit, 7-0 win over Boston. Odorizzi has yielded one run or fewer in 10 of 27 starts this season.

LHP Matt Moore, who underwent season-ending ligament-replacement surgery, is scheduled to play catch for the first time Monday and is expected to return in mid-May. Moore is 29-17 with a 3.53 ERA in parts of three seasons in Tampa Bay. He lasted just two starts this season.

3B Evan Longoria hit his 18th homer of the season -- a two-run shot -- to increase his team-high RBI total to 81. He finished 2-for-4 and added an RBI single. Longoria has struggled all season after tinkering with his batting stance and is hitting just .254, but he has 11 of the Rays’ 32 RBIs in the past 11 games.

CF Desmond Jennings missed a sixth straight game nursing a bruised left knee. Rookie Kevin Kiermaier again replaced him in the field and 2B Ben Zobrist hit in the leadoff spot.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.