RHP Jake Odorizzi has allowed only four hits in 14 1/3 innings over his last two starts after yielding only three hits over a career-high-tying 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Thursday at Tropicana Field. Odorizzi is the fourth pitcher in Rays history with back-to-back scoreless starts of seven-plus innings and three hits or fewer. He has given up one run or less in 11 of his starts this season, the most such starts among major league rookies. He has been especially dominant at home, posting a 2.69 ERA at Tropicana Field compared to a 5.61 ERA on the road.

RHP Alex Cobb will start Friday’s series opener against the Orioles at Tropicana Field after an outing against the Red Sox in which he felt his line score looked better than he pitched. Cobb allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings, taking the loss. But, Cobb said, “It was a poor performance on my part that I got away with. You can’t sustain success like that, so the quicker I can get back to the drawing board and figure out that flaw mechanically, just the crispness of it, I’ll be better off in the future.” Regardless, Cobb has allowed two runs or less in 10 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors and a Rays franchise record.

RHP Steve Geltz took the loss Thursday in his third appearance for the Rays after being selected from Triple-A Durham on Monday, allowing a 10th-inning solo homer to Colby Rasmus. Geltz has seen a variety of scenarios in his brief stint, entering games with the Rays up one run, down three and tied in extra innings. Geltz allowed only three homers in 41 2/3 innings for Durham this season, with the last one coming on April 28. Manager Joe Maddon reiterated the Rays’ belief in Geltz, referring to him as a major league pitcher following Thursday’s loss.

LHP Jake McGee pitched 73 consecutive innings without allowing a home run after tossing a scoreless ninth inning in the Rays’ 1-0 loss on Thursday at Tropicana Field. That gives McGee the second-longest active homeless streak in the majors behind Kansas City’s Kelvin Herrera, who has gone 84 1/3 innings. McGee has not permitted a home run in just over a calendar year, as the last one he allowed came on Sept. 4, 2013.

OF Desmond Jennings was out of the lineup for the seventh consecutive day Thursday due to a bruised left knee and reported no improvement. He fouled a ball off his knee before the All-Star break, and it finally forced him out of the lineup Aug. 29. Jennings hopes to play again this season, saying he would take the field if he was able to do so. His knee presents no problems when walking, but running has been more painful.