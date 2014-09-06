FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

-LHP Drew Smyly could be making his final start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday as Rays manager Joe Maddon has targeted a 150-160-inning limit for the high-potential hurler. Smyly is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA spanning six starts and 41 2/3 innings with the Rays. Holding opposing batters to a .151 average, he leads the American League since Aug.1 in that category and has allowed three runs or fewer in all six of his starts with the Rays, tying the club record to begin a career. Smyly is 9-10 with a 3.31 ERA combined this season. He had never pitched more than 99 1/3 innings, when he made 18 starts for the Tigers in 2012. Smyly worked just 76 innings last season in 63 games in relief.

RHP Alex Cobb got no decision in a 3-0 Rays win over the Orioles on Friday, even after allowing just six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven innings. He has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors and a franchise record.

-CF Desmond Jennings missed an eighth straight game with a bruised left knee. He was replaced in the field and as lead-off hitter by Ben Zobrist.

