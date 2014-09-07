FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 7, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Rays complete a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. He has not won at Tropicana Field in 10 starts since July 5, 2013. Hellickson is 0-2 with a 6.16 ERA, allowing a .295 batting average over his last four starts.

LHP Drew Smyly allowed a run on four hits -- including a homer by 3B Chris Davis -- in six innings, striking out eight and walking two in a 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Rays manager Joe Maddon and general manager Andrew Friedman will decide by Tuesday if the 25-year-old acquired in the David Price trade will make another start this season. Smyly pitched just 76 innings as a reliever with Detroit last season, and Maddon had expressed a desire to keep Smyly at 150-160 innings this year. The left-hander has pitched in 153 innings in 28 appearances (25 starts) combined with the Tigers and Rays.

2B Ben Zobrist drew a career-high four walks (one intentional) on Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Zobrist, who was batting lead-off, is the franchise leader in all-time walks (537) and is four hits from joining LF Carl Crawford as the only players to record 1,000 hits as a Ray.

CF Desmond Jennings missed a ninth consecutive game for the Rays coping with a left knee bruise. He was replaced in the field by rookie Kevin Kiermaier and in the leadoff spot by 2B Ben Zobrist.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.