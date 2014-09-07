RHP Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Rays complete a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. He has not won at Tropicana Field in 10 starts since July 5, 2013. Hellickson is 0-2 with a 6.16 ERA, allowing a .295 batting average over his last four starts.

LHP Drew Smyly allowed a run on four hits -- including a homer by 3B Chris Davis -- in six innings, striking out eight and walking two in a 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Rays manager Joe Maddon and general manager Andrew Friedman will decide by Tuesday if the 25-year-old acquired in the David Price trade will make another start this season. Smyly pitched just 76 innings as a reliever with Detroit last season, and Maddon had expressed a desire to keep Smyly at 150-160 innings this year. The left-hander has pitched in 153 innings in 28 appearances (25 starts) combined with the Tigers and Rays.

2B Ben Zobrist drew a career-high four walks (one intentional) on Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Zobrist, who was batting lead-off, is the franchise leader in all-time walks (537) and is four hits from joining LF Carl Crawford as the only players to record 1,000 hits as a Ray.

CF Desmond Jennings missed a ninth consecutive game for the Rays coping with a left knee bruise. He was replaced in the field by rookie Kevin Kiermaier and in the leadoff spot by 2B Ben Zobrist.