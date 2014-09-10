LHP Drew Smyly has thrown 153 innings so far after throwing 76 innings as a reliever for the Detroit Tigers last season. After Tuesday’s win, the Rays announced that Smyly would get shut down for the rest of the season. “He was magnificent,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “He was really, really good and we believe he’s going to be like that next year.”

RHP Jake Odorizzi makes his 29th start Wednesday against the Yankees and will try to maintain his recent upward trend. Odorizzi is 8-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his last 16 starts after being 2-6 with a 5.31 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in his first 12 starts. Odorizzi is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA in three appearances against the Yankees. He is coming off one of the longest outings of his career as he tied a career high by going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three hits.

LHP Matt Moore made his first post-surgery throwing session Monday and indications are that it went well. Moore made 25 throws at 45 feet Monday at Tropicana Field.

1B James Loney continued to hit well against the Yankees as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. In 13 games against New York this season, he is batting .382 (21-for-55) with three home runs and 12 RBIs.