LHP Drew Smyly will not pitch for the rest of the season because he is on an innings limit and has thrown 153. Manager Joe Maddon said Smyly will continue doing his usual between-start routine, such as side sessions.

RHP Alex Cobb has allowed two earned runs or less in 11 straight starts, shattering the previous mark of seven in a row shared by Matt Moore and Victor Zambrano. He will try to keep that going Thursday night against the Yankees. On Friday, Cobb had a no-decision after allowing six hits in seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles. That marked the seventh scoreless start of the season for Cobb. He is 5-1 with a 1.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees. He last faced the Yankees Aug. 15 at home, where he allowed six hits and struck out in 7 1/3 innings of a 5-0 victory.

RHP Nathan Karns will make the start in place of LHP Drew Smyly but is not necessarily in the rotation for the rest of the season. Karns was 9-9 with a 5.08 ERA in 27 starts for Triple-A Durham but led all of Triple-A with 153 strikeouts. His last start was in a playoff game against Columbus on Saturday, when he allowed one run and three hits in seven innings.

LF Ben Zobrist became the second Ray to get 1,000 hits. The first Ray to do so was Carl Crawford, who had 1,480 hits before leaving in free agency after the 2010 season. Zobrist is the seventh active switch-hitter with 1,000 hits, 100 home runs and 500 walks. The others are Carlos Beltran, Mark Teixeira, Jimmy Rollins, Rafael Furcal, Nick Swisher and Victor Martinez. “It’s nice to get that done,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s quite an accomplishment for him. Wonderful professional. What can I say? He’s been so consistent for us over the last several years and, beyond everything, people have to understand, he shows up ready to play every day without excuses.”