RHP Alex Cobb came within five outs of Tampa Bay’s second no-hitter and wound up with a no-decision. He allowed one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings, marking the 12th straight time that he gave up two earned runs or fewer.

RHP Nathan Karns will make his debut in the Rays’ rotation Friday in Toronto and becomes the 23rd different starter since the start of the 2008 season. Eleven of those have been used this season. Karns was acquired in a trade with the Washington Nationals and made three starts with them last season. With Triple-A Durham, he was 9-9 with a 5.08 ERA in 27 starts, spanning 145 1/3 innings.

C Curt Casali made his second start since joining the team as a September call up and 19th overall. Casali will see more time on days when Ryan Hanigan does not start.

SS Yunel Escobar is 9-for-24 over his last seven games after going 1-for-15. He ended a 56-game homerless drought and also recorded his first career two home run game.