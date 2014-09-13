FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 13, 2014 / 8:38 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will make his 11th start of the season in the second game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday at Rogers Centre. Hellickson is 0-2 with a 5.55 ERA over his past five starts with opponents hitting .276/.336/.459. In his first five starts of the season, he was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA held hitters to .245/.294/.373. He is 5-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 career starts against the Blue Jays. In eight starts at Rogers Centre he is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA. In two starts this season against Toronto, he is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA. He allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays on Sept. 2, his shortest start of the season.

RHP Neil Wagner was signed to a two-year, minor-league contract by the Rays on Friday. Wagner spent most of the past two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays or their Triple-A team at Buffalo before being injured in June. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August and Toronto released him last week. The 30-year-old will do his rehabilitation at the Charlotte Sports Complex.

RHP Nathan Karns allowed two hits and two walks and hit one batter while striking out eight in Friday’s 1-0 win over the Blue Jays. It was the first career major-league win for the 26-year-old in his fourth major-league start, his first this season. The seven innings and eight strikeouts were career highs. He was 0-1 with a 7.50 earned-run average in three starts last season with the Washington Nationals. He was 9-9 with a 5.08 ERA in 27 starts at Triple-A Durham this season. His biggest problem with Toronto on Friday was the first inning when he had two walks and hit a batter. But he got a double play grounder to help him escape the inning. “The nerves were a little overwhelming at first but then they wore off and everything settled in,” Karns said. “I really relied on [C Ryan Hanigan] today. He did a great job behind the dish and got the only run of the game [with a homer]. I think I owe him a steak dinner.”

LHP Jake McGee has blown two of his three saves chances after starting the season by going 16-for-17 in save opportunities. He allowed a three-run, game-ending home run to OF Chris Young on Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees. But he bounced back with a 1-2-3 eighth inning in Friday’s 1-0 win at Toronto, leaving the ninth inning and the save to RHP Grant Balfour. McGee’s 17 saves tie him with LHP J.P. Howell in 2009 for the most saves in a season by a left-hander in club history. The home run on Thursday was the first McGee has allowed this season, ending string of 76 homerless innings. He had not allowed a homer since Sept. 4, 2013, when Los Angeles Angels C Chris Iannetta took him deep in Anaheim.

