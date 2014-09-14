RHP Chris Archer will make his 30th start of the season Sunday against the Blue Jays. In his past 11 road starts, he is 5-2 with a 1.94 ERA. In his first four starts on the road, he was 0-1 with a 6.35 ERA. He is 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in eight career starts against the Blue Jays. His only career loss to Toronto was Sept. 3 at Tropicana Field when the Blue Jays used two-run homers by C Dioner Navarro and 1B Edwin Encarnacion to earn a 7-4 victory.

3B Evan Longoria hit his 21st home run of the season in the sixth inning of a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He also drove in a run with a groundout in the first inning. He has three home runs in his past six games and three of his past five hits have been homers. “It’s not been his best season to this point, but it’s turning into one of his better months,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I‘m really proud of him.”

INF/OF Ben Zobrist snapped a 0-for-13 slump with a double to lead off the first inning of a 6-3 loss at Toronto. It was his first extra-base hit in 14 games. His previous extra-base hit was Aug. 27 against Baltimore.

C Ryan Hanigan became the first Rays catcher to catch a shutout and hit a home run for the game’s only run when he did it Friday in a 1-0 victory at Toronto. It is the fourth time this season it has happened in the majors; Atlanta C Evan Gattis has done it twice and St. Louis C Yadier Molina also did it once.

OF Matt Joyce was ejected for arguing balls and strikes after striking out in the ninth inning. It was his first ejection this season.