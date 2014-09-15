INF Nick Franklin, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham after the Bulls lost the International League final to Pawtucket, will be used at second base, primarily against right-handed pitchers, manager Joe Maddon said. Franklin was acquired from Seattle in the three-team trade that sent LHP David Price to Detroit.

RHP Alex Colome will be called up from Triple-A Durham to start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees Monday at Tropicana Field. It will be the third major-league stint this season. He is 1-0 in two games (one start) with a 2.79 earned-run average in two outings with the Rays. In his major-league career, he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five games (four starts). He was 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 15 starts with Durham this season. This will be his second career appearance against the Yankees. In his first appearance against New York he allowed five hits, five walks and three unearned runs in 4 1/3 innings in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision on June 22, 2013. Manager Joe Maddon said he would also like to see Colome work out of the bullpen. He is out of options next year so the Rays would like to assess where he might fit.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was called up from Triple-A Durham and he will pitch in relief for the Rays for the rest of the season. He made his major-league debut with the Rays earlier this season, going 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two outings covering a total of two innings. He went 3-3, 1.40 with 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings for the Bulls.

OF/INF Ben Zobrist hit his 10th homer of the season in Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. He needs one stolen base to become only the third player in the major leagues with 10 homers and 10 steals in each of the past six seasons.

SS Yunel Escobar hit his seventh homer of the season in the eighth of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. He has hit three home runs in his past four games. The former Blue Jay is booed loudly by fans at Rogers Centre. The boos increase when he makes his customary safe sign as he steps on the plate after a homer. The booing used to bother Escobar, but not so much now. “It’s part of the show,” Escobar said through bench coach Dave Martinez. “I was glad I hit the home run. I have a lot of fun now, coming here to play. I enjoy doing what I do and hopefully they do.” He was 3-for-4 with a double and a walk to go with the homer.

LHP Jake McGee has allowed two home runs all season, both in his past three games. He had not allowed a home run in 76 innings until Yankees OF Chris Young hit one to end the game in a 5-4 loss last Thursday. He allowed a two-out, pinch-hit homer in the ninth to John Mayberry, Jr. McGee, who blew a save for the third time in his past four opportunities, picked up the win when the Rays won 6-5 in 10 innings.