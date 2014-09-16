INF Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, joining the Rays for the rest of the season after coming to Tampa Bay in the three-team trade that sent LHP David Price to Detroit at the July 31 trade deadline. Franklin will start at second base Tuesday night against the Yankees and should see some time at second the rest of the way. He hit just .210 in 27 games for Durham before batting .424 in the Triple-A postseason. “I‘m looking forward to getting to know the guys and getting familiar with our surroundings more than anything, and getting out there when the time comes,” Franklin said.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees at Tropicana Field. He has put together a 2.69 ERA in 16 starts at home this season compared to a 6.06 ERA in 13 road starts, the largest home-road differential in baseball. Odorizzi has yielded one run or none in 11 starts, the second most such starts among rookies in the majors behind Seattle’s Roenis Elias. He has also permitted one hit or none in three starts, joining White Sox ace Chris Sale as the only pitchers in the majors to do so.

RHP Alex Colome pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and threw a career-high 113 pitches Monday night in the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field. It was Colome’s fifth career start in the major leagues, his sixth appearance overall, and possibly his best. He showcased a powerful fastball-slider/cutter combination that should serve him well as a starter or reliever next season. Colome will be out of minor league options in 2015, forcing the Rays to put him on their roster or cut him loose. Colome has pitched like a man on a mission at times this season, allowing one earned run or fewer in 11 of his 17 starts this season between Tampa Bay and Triple-A Durham while going 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA overall in the majors. “I have to be better than ever,” Colome said. “But the only thing I want is that they give me the ball, and I’ll do what I can do.”

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday for his second stint with the Rays this season after pitching in two games during his first stint from April 19-20. The lefty reliever pitched to a 1.40 ERA in 39 appearances for Durham this year, putting together a 5.14 ERA in five postseason appearances. Both of his career appearances in the major leagues came against the Yankees. He should see some time out of the bullpen the rest of the way, but likely not in any high-leverage or meaningful situations.

CF Ben Zobrist snapped a rough stretch with the bases loaded at the right time Monday night, knocking a bases-loaded single to right field and sending the Rays to a 1-0, walk-off win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field. Zobrist had been 0-for-11 with the bases loaded this season, and 1-for-20 with three on dating back to the start of 2013. However, he managed his fifth career walk-off hit to cap off a two-hit night, further cementing his status as the Rays’ most consistent position player this season.