2B Nick Franklin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run in his Rays debut on Tuesday, a 6-1 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field. He scored the go-ahead run on a safety squeeze in the sixth after reaching on a double, which snapped an 0-for-18 drought dating back to May 27 with Seattle.

RF Wil Myers got two RBIs on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of a 6-1 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. It was the first two-RBI sac fly in Rays history and the first in the majors since the Angels’ Mike Trout had one Aug 10, 2012, against Seattle. Evan Longoria scored from third as CF Jacoby Ellsbury made a diving grab on the warning track, and James Loney trundled in from second, prompting Yankees manager Joe Girardi to argue Loney left early.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (11-12) has yielded one run or fewer in 12 starts, tied for the most such starts among major league rookies with Seattle’s Roenis Elias, and tied with RHP Alex Cobb for the most on the Rays’ staff. He earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits in six innings during a 6-1 victory over the Yankees at Tropicana Field.

3B Evan Longoria hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, giving him 44 RBIs in 55 games since the All-Star break. He had 44 RBIs in 97 games before the break.