FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
September 18, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Nick Franklin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run in his Rays debut on Tuesday, a 6-1 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field. He scored the go-ahead run on a safety squeeze in the sixth after reaching on a double, which snapped an 0-for-18 drought dating back to May 27 with Seattle.

RF Wil Myers got two RBIs on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of a 6-1 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. It was the first two-RBI sac fly in Rays history and the first in the majors since the Angels’ Mike Trout had one Aug 10, 2012, against Seattle. Evan Longoria scored from third as CF Jacoby Ellsbury made a diving grab on the warning track, and James Loney trundled in from second, prompting Yankees manager Joe Girardi to argue Loney left early.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (11-12) has yielded one run or fewer in 12 starts, tied for the most such starts among major league rookies with Seattle’s Roenis Elias, and tied with RHP Alex Cobb for the most on the Rays’ staff. He earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits in six innings during a 6-1 victory over the Yankees at Tropicana Field.

3B Evan Longoria hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, giving him 44 RBIs in 55 games since the All-Star break. He had 44 RBIs in 97 games before the break.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.