RHP Jeremy Hellickson has not won a start at Tropicana Field since July 5, 2013. He has made 12 starts at home since then, the longest home winless streak of his career and tied for the second-longest in franchise history. He has failed to pitch into the seventh inning in his last 12 home starts since his last win, having gone 4 2/3 innings or less in seven of those 12. The Rays have lost Hellickson’s last eight starts, the longest such streak in the “Rays” era (since 2008). Overall, he is 0-3 with a 5.45 ERA over his last seven starts after giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings Friday night.

2B Logan Forsythe tied his career high with three RBIs in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox at Tropicana Field. Forsythe hit a two-run double in the first inning, his first extra-base hit since a two-run homer on Aug. 14, and added a solo homer in the fourth inning. That matched his career high with two extra-base hits. It was only Forsythe’s second home run at home this season. His three RBIs matched his total from his previous 19 games combined from Aug. 15-Sept. 15.

RHP Brad Boxberger was not with the Rays on Friday and is not expected back until Sunday as his wife gave birth to a baby. Boxberger is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 61 appearances, ranking second among major-league relievers with 101 strikeouts. He also ranks second among American League relievers and third in the majors with 14.43 strikeouts per nine innings, putting him in position to set the club record, which is currently held by Grant Balfour (12.65 in 2009).

OF Kevin Kiermaier snapped an 0-for-14 skid with a second-inning single in Friday’s 4-3 loss at Tropicana Field and added a seventh-inning single for his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 9. Kiermaier entered Friday’s game with one hit in his previous 19 at-bats. Kiermaier also ran into the final out of the seventh inning, dashing from first before getting thrown out at home on a dropped pop-up.

INF Sean Rodriguez was not with the team on Friday and won’t be back until Sunday, at the earliest, after the passing of a family member. Rodriguez has hit .145/.200/.261 over his last 30 games (17 starts) since July 27. He only has one home run in his last 32 games since July 23 but has hit a career-high 11 homers this season.