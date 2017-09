2B Nick Franklin hit his 13th career home run and his first home run of the season off the C-ring of the catwalk in the right-field corner.

RHP Chris Archer allowed two hits, tying a career low, and made his sixth scoreless start of the season. He picked up his 10th win of the season.

LHP Jake McGee converted his 18th save in 22 chances and set a club record for saves by a left-hander, surpassing J.P. Howell’s 17 saves in 2009.