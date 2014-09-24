RHP Jake Odorizzi is coming off a strong start in his last one Wednesday against New York at Yankee Stadium, when he allowed just one run over six innings. He’s 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox, with three of them coming this season.

RHP Alex Cobb has now gone 81 1/3 consecutive innings without giving up a home run, setting a Rays club record for the longest stretch without allowing a homer. Jake McGee held the old mark with 76 innings.

3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch on Tuesday. Last week he collected his 90th RBI for the fourth time in his seven major league seasons. Despite the team’s offensive woes, Longoria can reach 100 RBIs for the third time in his career and first since 2010.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist needs one stolen base for his sixth straight season with double digits in homers and stolen bases. He remains a constant in a rough season for the Rays, who entered the series against Boston with the second-fewest runs scored in the AL behind the Red Sox.

SS Yunel Escobar left the field favoring his left knee after being thrown out at the plate in the third inning. He came into the plate, looked like he was ready to slide and stumbled before he was tagged out. He was replaced in the bottom of the inning by INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who moved in from center field. Brandon Guyer went into center. The club said Escobar suffered a sprained knee. Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that he “probably won’t play again this season.”