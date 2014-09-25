RHP Jeremy Hellickson has something going for him when the faces the Red Sox in the series finale Thursday night: the game is in Boston and not St. Petersburg. Hellickson is winless in his past 12 starts at Tropicana Field, where the team has lost his last eight starts. He has won only once this season, back on Aug. 6. Against Boston, he is 4-2 with a 3.96 ERA lifetime and 3-0 with a 4.23 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) lifetime at Fenway Park.

RHP Jake Odorizzi struck out three batters in a two-hit first inning Wednesday night, but he didn’t add another K. When he left after three-plus innings, he was one strikeout short of tying Matt Moore club rookie strikeout record of 175, set in 2012. Odorizzi left with the bases loaded, and Brandon Gomes relieved and allowed all three runs to score. Odorizzi finishes his season 11-13 with a 4.18 ERA. He came in with a 3.98 ERA.

CF Kevin Kiermaier hit his seventh triple of the season Wednesday. That is the fourth most ever by a Rays rookie. Akinori Iwamura set the record with 10 in 2007.

C Curt Casali, starting for Ryan Hanigan (toe), left the game with a concussion in the fourth inning. He took a foul ball directly off his facemask.

DH Ben Zobrist had two hits and an RBI, giving him five hits in the first two games of the three-game series. He raised his batting average to .274.

SS Yunel Escobar, who sprained his left knee on an awkward slide into home plate Tuesday night and won’t play again this season, was sent back to Tampa to have an MRI. The injury is not seen as being serious.

C Ryan Hanigan, a Boston-area native, was scratched from the posted lineup Wednesday night due to a sore right big toe. The player who replaced him, Curt Casali, exited due to a concussion.