RHP Jeremy Hellickson finishes his season with just one win, and that was way back on Aug. 6. Thursday night, in his finale, he lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. He was 0-3 in September, yielding 31 hits and 18 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings in September.

RHP Chris Archer hopes to cap off his strong finish when he opens the Rays’ last series of the season at Cleveland on Friday night. After a bad stretch, he is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA over his last three starts. In his last outing, he allowed two hits in his 10th win of the season.

C Curt Casali, who suffered a concussion when he took a foul tip off his mask on Wednesday night, said he had “still kind of a groggy feeling.”

LHP Cesar Ramos was a lonely bright spot for the Rays in the two blowout losses to the Red Sox. He worked three perfect innings in relief in the two games.

SS Ben Zobrist drove in the only Tampa Bay run in Thursday’s blowout loss. He is hitting .348 with three doubles, a homer, seven RBIs and five runs scored in his last 11 games. In Boston, he went 6-for-13 in the three-game series.

SS Yunel Escobar suffered a bruise and no structural damage to his left knee on an awkward slide home on Tuesday night. He had an MRI in Tampa and will not play this weekend.

C Ryan Hanigan, who missed Wednesday night’s game with a sore big toe, was back in the lineup.