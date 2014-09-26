FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 27, 2014 / 3:38 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson finishes his season with just one win, and that was way back on Aug. 6. Thursday night, in his finale, he lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. He was 0-3 in September, yielding 31 hits and 18 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings in September.

RHP Chris Archer hopes to cap off his strong finish when he opens the Rays’ last series of the season at Cleveland on Friday night. After a bad stretch, he is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA over his last three starts. In his last outing, he allowed two hits in his 10th win of the season.

C Curt Casali, who suffered a concussion when he took a foul tip off his mask on Wednesday night, said he had “still kind of a groggy feeling.”

LHP Cesar Ramos was a lonely bright spot for the Rays in the two blowout losses to the Red Sox. He worked three perfect innings in relief in the two games.

SS Ben Zobrist drove in the only Tampa Bay run in Thursday’s blowout loss. He is hitting .348 with three doubles, a homer, seven RBIs and five runs scored in his last 11 games. In Boston, he went 6-for-13 in the three-game series.

SS Yunel Escobar suffered a bruise and no structural damage to his left knee on an awkward slide home on Tuesday night. He had an MRI in Tampa and will not play this weekend.

C Ryan Hanigan, who missed Wednesday night’s game with a sore big toe, was back in the lineup.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.