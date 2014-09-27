FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
September 28, 2014

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Archer pitched one of his best games of the season Friday, but lost. Archer pitched 7 2/3 innings, holding Cleveland to one run on three hits, but took the loss as the Rays were beaten 1-0 by the Indians. “That might have been Archie’s best start for me as a pro, or major leaguer,” said Manager Joe Maddon. “He was really that good. Had everything going, even the changeup. Everything kept getting better, which I kind of like when that happens.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier had one of the five hits the Rays got off RHP Corey Kluber in a 1-0 loss Friday to the Indians’ 18-game winner. “He just had us off-balance,” said Kiermaier of Kluber. “He was hitting his spots. His slider was really effective, too. You have four pitches to worry about with him.”

1B James Loney had two of the Rays’ five hits in their 1-0 loss at Cleveland Friday. In his last 16 games Loney is hitting .365 (23-for-63). Friday was his team-leading 48th multi-hit game of the season.

3B Evan Longoria has appeared in all 160 of the Rays’ games this season. Longoria is one of four players in the majors to have played in every game this season. The others are 1B Freddie Freeman of the Braves, SS Alcides Escobar of the Royals and OF Hunter Pence of the Giants.

