RF Wil Myers had a much-needed multihit game on Saturday. Myers was 2-for-4, including an RBI single in the fourth inning. He came into the game hitting .128 (5-for-39) over his last 11 games, dating to Sept. 12.

RHP Chris Archer came within one out of a complete game Friday. Had Archer gotten it he would have been just the second AL pitcher in the last 20 years to pitch a complete game on his birthday. The other was LHP CC Sabathia, against the Rays, on July 21, 2011.

RHP Alex Colome, making just his sixth major league start, pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to get the victory in a 2-0 win over Cleveland Saturday night. Colome struck out six, walked one and gave up four hits. “Everything was working for me tonight,” Colome said. “I was able to control all the pitches coming out of my hand.”

LHP Jake McGee retired the side in order, all on strikeouts, in the ninth inning Saturday night as he picked up his 19th save. “Jake was kind of frisky at the end,” said Manager Joe Maddon. McGee threw 14 pitches, nine of them strikes.