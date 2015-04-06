2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5 and is tentatively set to return in June.

RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be activated in mid-April.

LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He could be activated by early May.