RHP Chris Archer got off to a rocky start -- he threw the ball high over first base for an error on the opening play, leading to an unearned run. But he treated his opening-day start like any other and said he regretted only one pitch, even in giving up two home runs and lasting only 5.2 innings in an 85-pitch outing.

CF Kevin Kiermaier batted ninth in Monday’s opener, but showed promise both at the plate -- he got to second for a double to start an eighth-inning rally -- and in the field, where he showed off his range in tracking down several balls. Validating the success of his rookie year will get Kiermaier a better position in the batting order.

DH David DeJesus, who has been the speculation of much trade talk as an expensive sub for the Rays, stepped in after John Jaso’s wrist injury and had two hits in his three at-bats. The veteran outfielder had a single in the Rays’ eighth-inning rally and would likely step in if Jaso can’t return immediately.

3B Evan Longoria gave Rays fans a spark in the seventh inning with a solo home run crushed to left field -- he becomes the first Rays player to hit a home run in three season openers. So much of the Rays’ improvement must come from regulars returning to form, and Longoria needs more of that, and less of the weak pop fly on a first pitch with two on, trailing 5-2 in the eighth.

DH John Jaso jammed his left wrist sliding into second base in the first inning and did not return to the game. X-rays were negative, and he said after the game that he’ll wake up Tuesday and see how it feels. He was dealing with a lot of soreness after the game but didn’t think it would sideline him long, so the Rays are listing him as “day to day.”