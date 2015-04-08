1B Logan Forsythe made his first career start at first base and went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Forsythe was originally scheduled to get the day off but was inserted into the lineup when 1B James Loney suffered a minor injury earlier Tuesday.

LHP Drew Smyly will make his first rehab start at Class A Charlotte on Thursday. Smyly is scheduled to pitch two innings and should miss one or two starts at most before rejoining the rotation.

RHP Nathan Karns allowed six runs in the first two innings but recovered to retire 10 of the final 13 batters he faced. “They got three hits before he recorded an out,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Not the most ideal situation obviously but what he did to pick up the rest of the game was outstanding.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a triple and home run -- the first time he tripled and homered in the same game. He and DH David DeJesus are the only Rays with multi-hit performances in the first two games of the season. Kiermaier’s triple in the bottom of the third led to the Rays first run of the game.

1B James Loney had to be scratched from the starting lineup for Tuesday evening’s game against the Orioles after injuring a muscle in his right side during pregame batting practice. He is listed as day-to-day. He could be in the lineup Wednesday. “He’s a little sore, we’ll look at it again Wednesday,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

3B Evan Longoria reached base three times (1-for-2, two walks) and scored a run. The walk he took in the bottom of the fifth inning loaded the bases for the Rays but LF Desmond Jennings popped out to end the threat.