OF Mikie Mahtook, 25, who was promoted from Triple-A Durham earlier Friday, made his major league debut in the third and nearly got a hit. However, his line drive up the middle was caught by Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon. Mahtook, a former LSU star, was the Rays’ first-round pick in 2011.

LHP Drew Smyly (shoulder tendinitis) pitched two perfect innings Thursday in his first rehab outing with the Class A Charlotte Stone Crabs. He originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

RHP Chris Archer makes his second start of the season when he faces the Marlins on Saturday. Archer made the first Opening Day start of his brief MLB career on Monday, losing to the Orioles. Now he goes up against Miami, a franchise he faced just once previously, losing 1-0 on a bases-loaded walk he gave up to Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich. Archer pitched well that game, allowing five hits and two walks and striking out eight in seven innings.

RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) will start for the Class A Stone Crabs on Saturday as part of his rehab. He originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

RHP Steve Geltz, 27, made the first start of his big-league career, filling in for the injury-plagued Rays rotation. Geltz lasted just two innings by design as the Rays were committed to pitching by committee in this game, almost like a spring training game. Geltz, a rookie, allowed two hits, one walk and one run. But just making it to the majors has been a minor miracle for Geltz, who went to the University of Buffalo and signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an undrafted free agent in 2008.

OF/DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) was put on the disabled list on Friday, four days after he got hurt sliding into second base. This is Jaso’s second tour of duty with the Rays, the franchise that drafted him in the 12th round in 2003. Jaso, 31, was traded to the Mariners in 2011, traded to the A’s in 2013 and traded back to the Rays in January.