RHP Chris Archer was sharp against the Marlins in his second start after getting rocked for two home runs in a 6-2 loss to Baltimore on opening day. He threw seven shutout innings against Miami, giving up only one hit (a double by OF Christian Yelich in the fourth) and walking only one while striking out five. Of his 84 pitches, 57 were strikes. “Everything felt great,” Archer said.

RHP Nathan Karns is the epitome of a hot-and-cold pitcher. Since the start of 2014, he has made 32 starts at Durham and the Rays and has given up five or more earned runs 12 times and held opponents to no more than one earned run 13 times. He was 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in the spring but lost 6-5 to Baltimore in the second game of the regular season.

3B Evan Longoria’s RBI double in the sixth inning against the Marlins was his 425th extra base hit, a franchise record. It was also his first hit of the series. He had gone 0-for-5 Friday night and flied deep to center, and the double made him 1-for-4 Saturday.

INF Tim Beckham ended an 0-for-6 stretch to start the season in a big way, hitting a home run as a pinch-hitter in the seventh off Marlins LHP Mike Dunn. It was the rookie’s first career major-league home run. He also had a single for his first multi-hit game and his first stolen base in the majors in the ninth.