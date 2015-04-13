RHP Jake Odorizzi will start at Toronto on Monday. He is coming off an excellent outing in which he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a win over Baltimore on Wednesday -- the Rays’ first win of the year. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven -- five of them on changeups. He got a swing-and-a-miss on all five of those pitches.

RHP Nathan Karns (1-1, 4.97 ERA) got the win on Sunday at Miami, allowing two hits, two walks and two runs, one earned, in seven innings. He struck out six. Karns, 27, a native Texan who played his college baseball at Texas Tech, has been plagued by inconsistency in his brief MLB career (2-3 in seven starts spread out over three years). But he has been well-regarded throughout his minor league career, ranking fifth among Rays prospects entering this year and second among pitchers. He struck out 515 batters in 449 minor league innings and has a very reliable curve ball. He threw his curve 29 percent of the time in his three previous MLB starts. The only pitcher in the majors who used the curve more often during that span was the Pirates’ A.J. Burnett.

RF Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 on Sunday to raise his batting average to .381. The Rays’ leadoff man also has a .435 on-base percentage In six games this season, he has seven extra-base hits -- four doubles, including two on Sunday, one triple and two homers. Kiermaier, 24, made his first Opening Day roster this year, and the rookie has impressed manager Kevin Cash with his aggressive base-running. “I knew he was fast,” Cash said on Sunday. “But I didn’t know he played the game that way. When he grounds a ball through the infield, his only thought is second base.”

LF David DeJesus had a big game against Miami on Sunday. Making just his second start of the year, DeJesus went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one diving catch. He is hitting .545 with six RBIs in his 11 at-bats this season. DeJesus, 35, has made 11 Opening Day rosters. On Monday, his streak of 10 straight starts on Opening Day was snapped. No worries for DeJesus, though, he became the first AL player in 13 years to come off the bench and have a mulit-hit game on Opening Day. Then, on Friday, he hit just the second pinch-hit, three-run double in franchise history.