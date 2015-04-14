RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed only two hits over eight innings in a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He has allowed four hits in his first 14 2/3 innings this season and has won both of his starts. The eight innings marked a career high. His previous best was 7 1/3 innings last Sept. 4, also against Toronto. He is 2-0 in four career starts against the Blue Jays, and he has held them to five hits over 15 1/3 innings in his past two starts against them. He said he did not feel good to start the game, but picked things up in about the third inning. “I just didn’t feel good coming out,” Odorizzi said. “I was fighting myself and then I finally got into the groove of the game and started producing outs and started easing in.”

RHP Matt Andriese will make his first major-league start Tuesday when he faces the Blue Jays in the second game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut last Friday when he pitched the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing only a walk to RF Giancarlo Stanton. He will be the 25th starter used by the Rays since 2008, fewest in the majors. He was acquired as part of a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres in January 2014. He made 25 starts at Triple-A Durham in 2014, with 129 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings. He was 11-8 with a 3.77 earned-run average. He had a 2.21 ERA in spring training in seven Grapefruit League outings that included five starts. He struck out 15 batters in his final 15 2/3 innings. “I consider myself like a ground ball guy,” he said. “I like to envision myself as the kind of guy who goes out there and goes deep into games. Not going to overpower you with a lot of velocity and whatnot, kind of sinker/cutter, attack the strike zone, use all four pitches (also changeup and curveball), and throw them for strikes.”

1B Allan Dykstra picked up a single in the two-run fourth inning of the Rays’ 2-1 victory at Toronto on Monday against RHP R.A. Dickey, only the second knuckleballer he has faced. But the conversation after the game turned to his swollen left eye. He said it happened before the game as he worked on his bunting. He fouled off a ball on an attempted bunt down the first-base line and it hit him in the eye. “I’ve kind of been working on bunting it harder, just in case to beat shifts sort of thing,” he said. “I guess I still have to work on it a little bit.” He said there was no danger of missing the game. “There was never a question, we were putting ice on it and cold spoons, even during the whole game,” Dykstra said.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera had a visit from the trainer after fielding a ground ball during the third inning of the 2-1 win at Toronto on Monday. Manager Kevin Cash said some of the rubber that was kicked up by the ball from the new artificial turf got in his eye. Cabrera was able to continue.

LHP Jake McGee (left elbow surgery) threw an inning (30 pitches) of live batting practice Monday in Port Charlotte, Fla., and is scheduled to throw in an extended spring game on Thursday. He then hopes to pitch at Triple-A Durham before returning to the Rays in late April. He had arthroscopic surgery on the elbow to remove a “loose body” in December. In 73 games last season, he was 5-2 with 19 saves and a 1.89 ERA. He struck out 90 in 70 1/3 innings.

OF Desmond Jennings singled to start a two-run rally in the fourth inning of Monday’s 2-1 win at Toronto and has recorded hits in 12 of his past 13 games going back to last season. He also walked on Monday and has reached base safely in 13 straight games.