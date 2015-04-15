LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out for in pitching three scoreless innings for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday. He threw 40 pitches in the game and pitched 12 more in the bullpen. “It felt good,” Smyly said. “Another step forward. I‘m just trying to build up my pitch count, work on my pitches. All in all, it was a good day.” He probably needs two more rehab outings before joining the Rays. “That’s up to those guys,” Smyly said. “I‘m just trying to get healthy. They’re setting the schedule to make sure there won’t be any setbacks, so it just kind of depends. For sure one more on Sunday, and then after that, maybe see how we feel. But it’s not my call. Everyone has the same goal; we’re just trying to get healthy.”

RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) will make his second rehab appearance Thursday with Class A Charlotte. He threw three shutout innings Saturday against Fort Myers.

RHP Kirby Yates was optioned to Triple-A Durham after allowing three hits and no runs in two innings Tuesday in the Rays’ 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw 43 pitches, which makes him unavailable to pitch for several days. The Rays will make a corresponding move Wednesday to replace Yates and bring up a fresh arm for the bullpen. RHP Jose Dominguez and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser are candidates. RHP Brandon Gomes is not on the 40-man roster, so that makes him less likely to be recalled.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will make his first start for the Rays on Wednesday. He pitched two innings of relief Friday during Tampa Bay’s bullpen night against the Marlins in Miami and allowed seven runs, six in one inning. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Ramirez smoothed out a few problems during a bullpen session this week, and he hopes that will lead to a better outing Wednesday.

C Rene Rivera played first base for the Rays on Tuesday in a 3-2 win at Toronto with an infield alignment that allowed manager Kevin Cash to use INF Asdrubal Cabrera at designated hitter “to get him off his feet.” Rivera, who went 0-for-4, did not play at first during spring training but has played there in winter ball.