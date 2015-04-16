OF Mikie Mahtook collected his first career hit and home run, a two-run shot off Blue Jays starter Mark Buehrle in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game. Mahtook’s milestone occurred in a game he didn’t even start, as he entered Wednesday’s game as a fifth-inning substitute for CF Kevin Kiermaier. Called up from Triple-A Durham on April 10, Mahtook was hitless in his only two previous major league plate appearances.

RF Steven Souza Jr. homered for the second consecutive game, hitting a solo shot in the fifth inning on Wednesday. While Souza’s latest homer sailed deep into the Rogers Centre’s second deck near the left-field foul pole, it couldn’t help but pale in comparison to the estimated 463-foot blast he launched to center field on Tuesday.

RHP Matt Andriese will likely receive another start for the Rays. Manager Kevin Cash said he “would imagine” that Andriese would get another turn in the rotation, though he noted the team hasn’t quite finalized its pitching plans that far in advance. Andriese made his first major league start on April 14, allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win over Toronto. The Rays have an off-day on April 20, so the team also has the option of skipping a spot in the rotation and returning Andriese to a relief role.

RHP Jose Dominguez was recalled from Triple-A prior to Wednesday’s game and threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Dominguez came to Tampa Bay in an offseason trade with the Dodgers, where he posted a 6.14 ERA over 14 2/3 innings in 2013-14. Rays manager Kevin Cash described Dominguez as a “powerful arm” who can give the team “most likely two” innings at a time out of the bullpen.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez suffered through another tough outing, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings of work. Despite all the damage, Ramirez’s woes were partially due to bad luck, as six of his eight hits allowed were ground balls. Ramirez got the nod as a spot starter due to the Rays’ rotation injury problems, yet after posting a 23.63 ERA over 5 1/3 innings for the Rays this season, it remains to be seen if the club will give him another start any time soon.