LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) likely will make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Tampa Bay rotation. Smyly is scheduled to pitch Sunday for Double-A Montgomery. If the Rays bring him back early, he would be in line to pitch April 24, which, because of Monday’s off day, would be the date when the Rays need a fifth starter. Manager Kevin Cash originally said Smyly could come back as soon as he was stretched out to 75 pitches, then said last weekend they want him to get to 100 pitches before he comes back. “That’s the plan as far as everything we discussed,” Cash said. “He’s doing really well. I think he’s champing at the bit to get back, but we need him for five months.”

RHP Nathan Karns will start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field. It will be his third start of the season. He picked up his second career major league win Sunday at Miami when he allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. He will be the fifth rookie to start for the Rays in a span of 11 games. He has never faced the Yankees.

3B Evan Longoria hoped to be in the lineup Friday against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field after his left hip was bruised when hit by a pitch in the eighth inning Thursday by Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada. He left the game won by the Rays 4-2. “I‘m gonna do my best to play,” Longoria said. “Gut feeling right now is I would play. There’s nothing structurally wrong. So unless I wake up and I can’t walk tomorrow morning, I’ll be in there.” Longoria felt the plunking was intentional in retaliation for Rays starter, RHP Chris Archer, hitting two Blue Jays batters. Longoria and Estrada remain friends after being college teammates at Long Beach State.

LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) pitched one inning in an extended spring training game Thursday. Manager Kevin Cash said the next step in McGee’s comeback will be discussed Friday and Saturday. McGee said last week that he thought he would head to Triple-A Durham to begin his minor league rehab assignment after he pitched in his second extended spring game Thursday.

C/1B J.P. Arencibia signed a minor league contract with the Rays, and he is expected to join Triple-A Durham soon. Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Arencibia would play mostly at first base but would catch on occasion at Durham. The 29-year-old was released last week by the Orioles. He hit a career-high 23 homers with the Blue Jays in 2011. He hit two home runs in his first major league game, which came against the Rays on Aug. 7, 2010, at Rogers Centre. “(He‘s) a veteran, he’s played for a while,” Cash said. “He has some pop. ... We like what he does offensively, and any added insurance he can provide, we’ll kind of see how it goes.”