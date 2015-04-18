3B Logan Forsythe usually works at second base, but with Evan Longoria getting DH duties, he filled in at third and stepped up at the plate with three hits, including a solo home run in the fourth inning. Last year, he needed 147 at-bats to get his second home run -- this year, it took just 35.

RHP Nathan Karns pitched well, giving up only two hits (two solo home runs) in five innings and striking out seven batters, leaving with a 4-2 lead. He walked four batters but didn’t let any of them score, lowering his season ERA to 4.58.

C Rene Rivera got a night off from catching, subbing in as a late-inning pinch-hitter and playing first base, but he dropped his season average to .114, with just four hits in 35 at-bats.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 1-for-4, raising his average to .196, but his biggest play came in the field, with a beautiful grab and backhand throw to second to set up a double play to help the Rays hold the lead. Cabrera came in with a reputation as a plus fielder and Rays fans got a glimpse of that Friday.

3B Evan Longoria’s consecutive-games streak remained alive although he was relegated to a rare role as a designated hitter. Longoria has the longest consecutive-games streak in the majors, but the Rays need much more from him, with just two RBIs in Tampa Bay’s first 11 games. He’s hitting .235 and missing the insulation that the injured James Loney gives him in the middle of the lineup, with a team-high nine walks to give him a .409 on-base percentage.